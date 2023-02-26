Kazeem cautions Tinubu against manipulation of results in Lagos

The founder of Atiku 100% and Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has cautioned the Presidential Candidate of the APC Bola Tinubu against manipulation of results in Lagos.

According to Kazeem, thugs being sponsored by Tinubu are intimidating INEC officials in Lagos and depriving party agents of monitoring their results.

He called on security agencies to arrest the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

“I am disturbed with the level of manipulation in Lagos by loyalists of Tinubu.

“It calls for concerns and the security operatives must act urgently to stop election rigging.

“The videos from Lagos state about manipulation of results is not a welcome development.

“The people’s will must prevail without any manipulation by Tinubu loyalists.

“The future of Nigeria is bigger than personal interest and is the responsibility of all Nigerians to make sure rigging is avoided.

“Let the votes of the people count irrespective of who is losing,” he said.