Katsina: We are supporting APC guber candidate – Igbo Leaders

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Igbo leaders in Katsina State have pledged to mobilise at least 800,000 votes for Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.



Chief Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the President and leader of Igbos in the North disclosed this after leading a sensitisation rally in Katsina to canvass support for the governorship bid of the erstwhile SMEDAN Boss.

Their decision he said is premised on Dikko’s antecedents and his rejuvenation of small businesses while he was the Director-General of SMEDAN.



Chukwunyere expressed optimism that if Dikko becomes the next Katsina Governor, he would enhance more business opportunities for Katsina residents which includes the Igbos living in the State.



The sensitisation rally which commenced from the popular Katsina central market through the major roads to the Emir’s palace down to the state’s government house before winding up at the Dikko/Jobe campaign office in Katsina metropolis.



The leader of the group who described the rally as a wake-up call to the people of Katsina to ensure they vote massively for Radda whom he said is capable of running effectively the activities of the state in the next political dispensation.



Other speakers at the rally extolled Radda’s leadership qualities, primarily his contributions to the Katsina Igbo communities, stating that he falls into the class of leaders the state needs at this critical time.

Chukwunyere said:



“We are in Katsina to finally ratify the candidature of APC Governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda as a detribalised politician, a trait he demonstrates when he was the DG SMEDAN.



“Having accessed the remaining candidates, Radda stands tall and promising because, he is the most serious one and equal to the task of building a greater and an all inclusive Katsina.”