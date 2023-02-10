Katsina sets-up 13-man inquiry commission for Bakori/Kankara killings

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has setup a 13-man Commission of Inquiry to probe the recent killings of over a 100 persons, who are allegedly ‘Yan Sakai’ vigilantes members from Bakori/Kankara Local Government Area of the State.

The Commission inaugurated today, Friday is expected to swing into action with effect from Monday, 13th February 2023.

Justice A.B. Abdullahi of the Katsina State High Court is the Chairman of the Commission while Mallam Babangida Hassan Wagini is its Secretary.

As contained in the press statement issued to pressmen on Friday, by Al-Amin Isa, the Director-General, New Media to the Katsina Governor, the Commission as part of its terms of reference shall:

“with all convenient speed inquire into, investigate, and determine the actual cause or causes of the recent banditry killings and attacks in Bakori and Kankara Communities, the actual lives and properties lost in the killings and to ascertain the persons directly affected by the incidence.”

In addition, the Commission is also to “inquire into, investigate and identify the groups and/or individuals directly connected or involved in the disturbance and to ascertain the roles played by such groups or individuals in instigating, aiding, and or abetting the incidence.

Similarly, the Commission which goes by the name: “The Bakori/Kankara LGAs Banditry Attacks and Killings Judicial Commission of Inquiry” is also required “to make specific recommendations as to the appropriate action to be taken on those found to be responsible for the disturbances and suggest necessary assistance/aid to be required by the victims of the attack and families of the

deceased victims.”

The Commission is also expected “to make suggestions on lawful approaches to self-defense by citizens and also make general or specific recommendations on long- and short-term measures to forestall similar future occurrences of such incidence in the State.

The Commission which has Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari Esq. as its counsel also have the following as members:

AIG Danlami Yar’adua (Rtd), Dr. Muhammad Bashir Ruwan-Godiya

Dr. Binta Dalhat Dan-Ali (UMYU), Ajodo U. Alexander Esq (Chairman NBA Funtua Branch), and Alh. Ibrahim Katsina, (S.A. on Security to the Governor).

Others are: the representative of: Ministry of Justice, Commissioner of Police, Director, Dept. of State Services, Katsina Emirate Council and Human Rights Commission.