Katsina killing: Death toll hits 100, more residents still missing

By Ogalah Ibrahim

No fewer than 100 persons have been reported killed even as more people are said to be missing in last Thursday/Friday’s clash between Yan Sakai vigilantes and terrorists at Yargoje Forest, Kankara LGA, Katsina State.

Residents of the area told our reporter when a delegation of the state government headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Muntari Lawal visited the area to condole with the families of the victims.

Abubakar Hashimu, a resident of neighbouring Guga Village, said: “Even on Friday, 63 people were buried, and also on Saturday, we saw another 30 dead bodies being in a cantre truck even as more are still being anticipated.

“We are really traumatized by the attack as many people have deserted the community since the incidence.”

Reacting to the development, the member representing Bakori/Danja federal constituency, Amiru Tukur recalled that the terrorists numbering over 500 invaded no fewer than five communities during the attack.

According to Tukur, “there are a lot of informants and bandits collaborators residing within the communities.”

Lawal, who led the state government delegation to Guga, Yargoje, Gidan Gamji communities on Sunday to condole with the people, described the situation as highly tragic.