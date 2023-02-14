Katsina govt withdraws misappropriation case against ex-gov, Shema

.

The Katsina State Government has withdrawn a misappropriation of N11 billion Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) fund case against former governor Ibrahim Shema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2016, the state government and the EFCC dragged Shema and others to court over the alleged misappropriation of N11 billion ALGON funds.

Malam Abdulrahman Umar, the Director of public prosecution of Katsina State Ministry of Justice, made this known while briefing newsmen on Monday in Katsina

“The state government filed a nolle prosecute. This is the power of a state attorney-general under Section 211 of the 1999 constitution as (amended), to institute an action on a criminal case against any person before any court of law.

“The attorney-general can take over any criminal proceedings against any person, as well as the power to discontinue any case at any stage of the proceeding before judgment is entered.

“The attorney-general exercised that power and we went with it and the court gladly accepted that position of the attorney-general to discontinue the case.

“To that effect, the former governor and Lawal Dankaba were discharged from all charges against them.

“That is the position of the state government at the moment. But the EFCC’s case is still ongoing” Umar said.

NAN reports that Shema pleaded not guilty to a 24-count charge filed against him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had instituted the charge against him, which bordered on the criminal beach of trust, fraud, conspiracy and forgery, among others.

Shema is standing trial with three others who were members of his administration while he was governor.

They include Lawal Safana, Ibrahim Dankaba and Sani Makana who were alleged to have diverted local government funds amounting to over N11 billion.