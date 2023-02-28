Katsina APC wins all Senatorial seats, 9 House of Reps

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State, All Progressives Congress (APC), won the three senatorial seats as well as nine out of the 15 House of Representatives seats in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, won the remaining six seats for the House of Representatives.

The result as announced on Monday before the Returning Officer, Prof. Iliyasu Yusuf-Gobir is as follows:

For Katsina Central Zone, under the watch of its returning officer, Prof. Aminu Dalhatu-Kankia said APC’s Abdulaziz Yar’adua, scored 153,512 votes against PDP’s Aminu Sirajo, who got 152,140 to emerge the winner.

Also, the Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Sanda, Katsina Northern Senatorial District (Daura zone), said APC’s Nasir Zangon-Daura polled 174,062 votes to defeat the

incumbent, Sen. Ahmed Babba-Kaita (PDP) who got 163,586 votes.

Similarly, current serving House of Representatives member, now Katsina APC’s Southern Senatorial District candidate, Muntari Dandutse, scored

203,245 votes to defeat Shehu Garba of the PDP, who polled 151,519 votes.

Recall that in Katsina, APC’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu lost to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP with a difference of over 10000.