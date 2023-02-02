Soni Daniel, Abuja

Amidst claims and counter claims of Nnamdi Kanu’s worsening health condition and feeding in the custody of the State Security Service, some details of his feeding and medical regimes have emerged.

The document detailing the menu record and medical treatment of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra was sighted by Vanguard on Thursday morning.

The records showed that contrary to the claims by his associates of poor feeding of Kanu and denial of access to medical services, the IPoB leader is given the luxury of choosing any food and drink of his choice on a daily basis.

It was learnt that what Kanu’s chooses to eat, is what is procured and prepared for him on a daily basis by dedicated officials and in keeping with a standard operating procedure of the agency keeping him.

The records also indicated that Kanu sometimes chooses fast foods and where it should be obtained for him and he has never been denied such demands.

Vanguard also obtained the list of medical experts and consultants frequently deployed from both the public and private medical institutions in Nigeria to attend to Kanu as and when due.

The document indicated that although Kanu was brought into the DSS custody with a common health challenge since June 29, 2021, the doctors have since stabilized and regularized the health condition so that it does not pose a threat to him.

A source familiar with Kanu’s feeding and medical services told Vanguard in confidence that there was no basis to subject the IPoB leader to any inhuman treatment since the DSS does have any case with him but is only keeping him safely in its custody based on a court order.

“The DSS does not have any case or issue with Nnamdi Kanu but was only mandated by the court to keep him in safe custody and it would therefore be absurd to deny him adequate food and medical attention available to every human being.

“It is on record that since Kanu was brought into the DSS custody since June 29, 2021, he has been the one choosing his meals and that is what has always been prepared and served him. In fact, many times, if he does not want food prepared for him, he chooses by himself where and what should be bought for him.

“The same maximum attention is given by the service to his medical services since his arrival in the custody in June of 2021. The best of Nigeria’s consultants in the various fields of medicine are regularly deployed to render services to Kanu without any reservation,” the reliable source stated.

Vanguard however gathered that despite the team of medical experts who have been attending to him, his wish is to be united with and be examined by his friend former medical doctor with the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, who recently relocated abroad with his family.

The 44-year-old doctor from the South-East, is however said to be pursuing a higher degree in public health and is yet to become a consultant as those who have been attending to Kanu in Nigeria.

But when contacted for confirmation, the Public Relations Officer of the Department of State Services, Dr. Peter Afunanya, declined, insisting that the service does not comment on any matter that is pending in court.

It would be recalled that some IPoB officials had claimed that Kanu had been poisoned in the custody of the DSS and that the IPoB leader’s health was waning due to poor medical attention until his family came out to push back some of the claims.