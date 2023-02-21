Kano NNPP Reps candidate dies 4 days to election



The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, candidate in Wudil/Garko of the House of Representatives Constituency, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa is dead.

Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness, on Monday.

Isa’s death comes four days before the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives general elections.

In a condolence message to his family, the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso described his demise as shocking and a huge vacuum that can’t be replaced.

According to Kwankwaso, Isa dedicated his time, wealth and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community.

Praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings, Kwankwaso stated, “I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter.”

The deceased has been buried in Kano according to the Islam rites.