Kano APC asks police to investigate clashes

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Kano State has urged the police to investigate act of thuggery and vandalisim in Kumbosto Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Spokesman of the council, Alhaji Garba Yusuf made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Kano.

He dismissed as misleading alleged involvement of the APC supporters in the clash, adding that the police should investigate the incident and arrest the culprits.



“All those who had a hand in the attack on innocent residents would be brought to justice.

“APC is not involved in any way and we are not aware of what happened.



“On behalf of the campaign council, we condemned this act and we will write to the police to immediately investigate the action and brought to justice all those behind the senseless acts,” he said.



It will be recalled that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the arrest 55 suspects on Thursday following attack on unsuspecting residents and destruction of vehicles by thugs along Zaria Road fly over.