The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris was among hundreds of mourners that attend Tyre Nichols funeral at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, in Memphis, Tennessee, the US on Wednesday.

Nichols died in a hospital following a brutal beating during an arrest stop by Memphis police, Mirror reported.

The 29-year-old Black man, died on January 10, three days after he was beaten by several Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.

Five police officers were fired and charged with murder and their specialised unit has been disbanded, while two more officers have been suspended.

His loved ones will remember and celebrate his love for skateboarding, photography and his family.

Also expected at the funeral were family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, victims of high-profile police killings in 2020 in Louisville and Minneapolis.