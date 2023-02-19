Kaduna: Yoruba Community endorses Uba Sani’s candidacy 

Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Yoruba Community in Kaduna State has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani, and promised to vote for him to become governor in the March election .

The community also endorsed all APC candidates, from the presidential to the National and State Assemblies flag bearers in the coming elections.

The endorsement, according to a statement;which was made on Sunday at an event held at Nawairdeen Society of Nigeria, Benin Street, was attended by leaders of Yoruba Societies and Organizations in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the event, the President of Yoruba Community in Kaduna State and the Vice President of Yoruba Communities in the 19 Northern States, Alhaji Abdulrazak M Gadaffi, commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for running an inclusive government.

According to him, several Yoruba sons and daughter are occupying key positions at the State Executive Council and as heads of Departments and Agencies of Kaduna state government.

Gadaffi stated that Yoruba leaders have been doing house to house campaign for the APC in Kaduna state because they have witnessed what the APC has done and “we want continuity for the state to progress”.

The Yoruba leader further said that the manifesto of Senator Uba Sani and all other APC candidates represent the aspirations of the generality of the people of Kaduna state.

“APC administration has done enough for the Yoruba communities and all citizens of the state and we want the incoming government to continue”, he said.

Also speaking, the National Leader of the Muslim Council of Nigeria, Imam Ahmad Aluko, reiterated that “the Yoruba community in Kaduna has promised to vote for all APC candidates”.

Imam Ahmad advised the APC candidates to maintain an open door policy and run an inclusive government when voted into power.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, expressed gratitude to the Yoruba Communities for the confidence they have in the APC government and its candidates.

Dr Balarabe described the Yoruba people as a very peaceful ethnic group, adding that they are also peace builders.

“I appreciate the leaders of the Yoruba Community for putting this meeting together and for the vote of confidence repose on us and for promising to vote for the APC. Inshaa Allah we won’t let you down,” she promised.