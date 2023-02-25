Kaduna woman with 18 PVCs cools head in EFCC’s net

…As 2 policemen hide under vehicle when hoodlums raid polling unit

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A Kaduna woman caught with no fewer than 18 PVCs and other incriminating documents was arrested in Kaduna on Saturday by undercover operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,.

The EFCC operatives who pretended to have voters cards to sell, nabbed the woman said to be a member of the support group of a major political party at the Badarawa area of Kaduna metropolis.

According to a source, the woman also had in her possession a list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area .

The woman was being questioned by the anti graft agency in the Kaduna office of the EFCC, to help provide more information that could lead to the arrest of other members of the voter card buying syndicate.

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday monitored on the BBC Hausa Service, indicated that 2 police operatives assigned to provide security at a polling unit in Surulere, Lagos State hid under a vehicle and left voters to scamper for safety , when gunmen shot sporadically and damaged election materials at the polling station on Saturday.

According to the report, the police operatives were not allowed to carry arms while on duty at the polling station, and the hoodlums damaged the BVAS and stole other items during the raid.