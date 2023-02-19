Kaduna Govt warns against breakdown of law and order 

…Directs security agencies to nip threats to peace in the bud

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has received credible intelligence reports of plans by various groups to deliberately disrupt public peace, by organizing street protests,Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has said.

The State Government reminded the citizens that such protests remain strictly prohibited.

“Citizens are strongly advised to avoid all actions remotely capable of inciting a breakdown of law and order.”

‘The Government continues to empathize with citizens who have been placed in untold distress as a result of the CBN cash swap policy. Residents must shun the baitings of mischievous groups hoping to ride on these hardships and incite violence”.

“The Government of Kaduna State, and other concerned state governments, are deploying the full instrumentality of the law to attain a proper resolution, and thus bring relief to citizens.”

“Government is also studying options for addressing challenges being faced by citizens with regard to transport to their places of work.”

“Any resort to unruly or violent conduct is illegal and against the public interest which values law and order.Security agencies have been placed on high alert and have been directed by the Government to decisively uphold law and order.”

“Citizens are therefore urged to maintain calm, and to remain peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare to exercise their civic franchise in an atmosphere free of all forms of threat,” the Commissioner said.