Kaduna Central: Supreme Court affirms Usman as PDP candidate

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declared Lawal Adamu Usman as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District election.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel, dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal that was lodged by an aggrieved governorship aspirant of the party, Usman Ibrahim.

The panel, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, said it found no reason to set aside the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal that equally dismissed Ibrahim’s case.

It will be recalled that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on December 19, 2022, restored Usman as the flag-bearer of the PDP for the senatorial election slated for February 25.

The appellate court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Usman’s candidacy, after it voided the verdict of the Federal High Court in Kaduna which had nullified the primary election the party conducted for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The trial court had in its judgement, invalidated the outcome of the primary poll and ordered a re-run.

Sequel to the court order, PDP conducted a fresh primary election that was also won by Usman.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the re-run poll and publication of Usman’s name by INEC, Ibrahim, who came second at the poll that was held on May 23, 2022, returned to court to quash the result.

In his judgement, trial Justice Mohammed Umar upheld the case of the plaintiff, stressing that the fresh poll was not conducted with substantial compliance with both the Electoral Act and the PDP guidelines for elections.

Not happy with the decision, Usman took the case before the Court of Appeal and won.

While deciding the matter, Justice Peter Affen, who delivered the lead judgement of the appellate court, held that the trial court lacked the requisite jurisdiction to meddle in the domestic affair of a political party.

The appellate court held that under the Electoral Act, the party, through its National Working Committee, NWC, possessed the power to nominate a candidate to sponsor for an election.

It, therefore, reinstated Usman as the candidate of the party for the senatorial election.

However, determined to set aside the verdict, Ibrahim lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Delivering judgement in the matter on Friday, the apex court held that the appeal was unmeritorious and accordingly dismissed it.

Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, who delivered the lead verdict of the apex court on the matter, held that the decision of the NWC of the party could not be faulted.