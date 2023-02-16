Kaduna Central 2023: Dattijo distributes 200 generators to mosque, churches

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Determined to support religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, the All Progressive Congress Senatorial Candidate in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Sani Dattijo, has distributed 200 3KVA generating sets to Mosque and Churches across 81 wards of Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

In a flag-off ceremony held Thursday in Kaduna and attended by religious leaders, Dattijo said the gesture is primarily to support worship places to strengthen prayers to God for enhanced peace, security and stability of our people and communities.

According to the Senatorial Candidate; “today’s distribution is our token support to our worship places and indeed our religious leaders to continue to pray to God for continuous mercies, guidance and protection for our communities and people faced with the challenges of insecurity and divisive tendencies threatening our peaceful coexistence.”

Dattijo then urged religious leaders to mobilize their followers towards victory of the APC and its candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Fityanul Islam, Kaduna State; Malam Rabiu Abdullahi, commended the Senatorial Candidate for the gesture and prayed to God to reward him abundantly.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator, Progressive Pastors Platform, Pastor Adebayo Adekunle thanked Dattijo for the kind gesture of ensuring balance and integration among different religious adherents.

On his part, the State Leader, Izalatul Bidi’a Wa ikamatul Sunnah, Malam Muhammad Adamu Ibrahim urged politicians to emulate the Senatorial Candidate to ensure inclusive leadership.