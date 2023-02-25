Just In: Tinubu wins Osibanjo’s polling unit

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the presidential election in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in Ikenne area of Ogun State.



APC garner 33 votes, the Labour party polled 9 votes, and the Peoples Democratic Party polled 7 votes.



Osinbajo voted at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.



60 voters out of the 110 registered voters at the polling unit participated in the election which had 8 voids.