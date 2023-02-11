Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso Rock

File image.

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly in a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House.

Details of the meeting are currently unknown but sources believed it is connected to the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu had hinted at a banquet organised in his honour, “The president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45 pm.

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here too, first of all, seek your understanding. That is why there is always a pair for races like this. I have a vice presidential candidate.”

