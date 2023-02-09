Just in: S’Court affirms Emenike as Abia APC governorship candidate

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed Chief Ikechi Emenike as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the forthcoming governorship election in Abia state.

In a unanimous decision, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court, held that the appeal the immediate past Minister of Solid Mineral, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah, filed to challenge Emenike’s candidacy lacked merit.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar who delivered the lead judgement, upheld the Court of Appeal verdict that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Emenike as the gubernatorial flag-bearer of the APC in Abia state.

The apex court held that four other appeals bordering on the dispute over the governorship ticket of the APC in the state, shall abide by its decision in Ogah’s appeal.

It held that all the parties should bear their respective costs.

It will be recalled that both Ogah and Emenike emerged from parallel primary elections that were held by two factions of the APC in Abia state.

Subsequently, Ogah, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying it to compel APC to submit his name to INEC as its lawful candidate.

In the suit he filed through his lawyer, Solomon Umoh, SAN, Ogah, told the court that the direct primary election that produced him, was duly monitored by officials of INEC, adding that the electoral body issued a report to that effect.

He urged the court to nullify the nomination of Emenike and order INEC to publish his name as the lawful APC candidate.

The trial court, in its judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako on November 11, 2022, upheld Ogah’s case and ordered INEC to recognize him.

However, dissatisfied with the judgement, Emenike went to the Court of Appeal where he won.

The APC had in processes it filed before the court, identified Emenike as its candidate for the election.