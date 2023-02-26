Shops raze down as fire guts Maiduguri Monday market

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A fire outbreak has razed several shops with goods worth millions of naira at the Main Maiduguri Monday Market, MMM.

Sources said the incident which started at about 2 am on Sunday did not record any casualty, as firefighters battled to put off the fire.

Hundreds of shops were reported to have been razed down during the inferno.

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained as it occurred at night when the market remained closed.

As at the time of filing in this report, firefighters were still making frantic efforts to put off the fire as traders and sympathizers thronged the scene at 7 am on Sunday.