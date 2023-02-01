By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Government has withdrawn its earlier verbal approval of the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the hosting of the Presidential Campaign rally of his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State.

The government disclosed this yesterday in a letter dated 31st January, 2023, and addressed to His Excellency,

Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Director General of PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The State Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Christopher Green, who signed the letter on behalf of the government, said the decision was following an alleged plan by the PDP to share the approved venue with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Green noted that the government was not ready to allow any for of damage on the state facility.

The letter read: “Credible intelligence available to the Government of Rivers State and recent developments now show that your Presidential Campaign Organization is working in collaboration and in-cohorts with a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by Tonye Patrick Cole and that it is the intention of your Presidential Campaign Organization to accommodate and share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government.

“Records show that the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conilicts within the party including shootings and kilings in the course of protests arising from the nomination process of delegates for primaries and deronation of explosives in the course of Campaigns

“The Rivers state Government is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will definitely expose it to.

“In the circumstance, the Rivers State Government has come to the inevitable decision to withdraw the approval earlier given to you for the use of the stadium and the said approval is hereby withdrawn.”