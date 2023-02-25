Just in: Remi Tinubu casts vote in Falomo, Lagos

Oluremi Tinubu, Casting Her Vote During The Local Government Elections at Ward E Unit 034 Bourdillon ,Lagos on Saturday (22/7/17).

Wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Remi has cast her vote.

She voted at her Polling Unit at Falomo in Lagos State, which is not far from the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, the Lagos State home of Tinubu.

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress casting her votes in Falomo, Lagos.



Remi, a federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District had joined the queue to vote in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.