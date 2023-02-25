Peter Obi wins polling unit close to Tinubu’s voting point

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has won in one of the polling units close to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

While Obi had nine votes at polling unit 052, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, Tinubu came a distant second with eight votes.

A total of 62 voters were accredited at the unit but only 19 were accredited.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered two votes at the unit.

Tinubu was two-term governor of Lagos State and remains an influential figure in Lagos politics.