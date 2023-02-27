Peter Obi now leading Tinubu in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi is now leading in the results of the presidential election held in Lagos on Saturday.

As of the time (3:34 am) this report was filed, 17 local governments had been declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) before the collation was adjourned to 10: 00 am.

On the aggregate, Obi has polled 449,088 votes while Tinubu has so far garnered 416,,431 votes, leaving.

Notwithstanding, the results showed that Tinubu won in 10 LGs as LP clinched 7 of the aforesaid 17 LGAs.

The local governments won by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.

On the other side, Obi won in Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu.

Only the results of Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin are now being expected.

Recall Mushin LG’s result was initially announced by the Collation Officer but it was rejected to some dispute in the figure.