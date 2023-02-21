Just in: Gas explosion rocks Effurun, near Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A major gas plant on the Effurun part of Warri-Sapele road, Nelmic, went up in flames at about 10.30pm on Monday night.

At press time firefighters were still battling to extinguish the raging inferno. Unverified claims said some persons may have died.

A resident around the hood who gave his name as Gweke told the Vanguard how they saw balls of fire lightening up the dark sky from their houses and what followed was a loud explosion.

“Some of us started running out of our houses to know where the fire and explosion came from. We later saw it was from the gas plant close to us.

“I pray nobody died but I doubt it. This fire I am seeing must have taken some lives,” he ended.

The few vehicles on the busy Warri-Sapele road at that hour avoided that portion of the road.

Some persons were seen trying to catch scenes of the fire with their phones and uploading them on their social media accounts.