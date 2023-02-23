Finnish police release pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa 

Finnish police have released a popular pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa was released hours after he was arrested and grilled by the Finish police.

Recall that the Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa and escorted by the police out of his apartment in Lahti on Thursday.

Ekpa was later released on Thursday evening after the police allegedly arrested him for a suspected crime in Finland.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday, according to HS reports.

The police claimed that its operation in Lahti and the subsequent arrest of the pro-Biafra agitator were in connection with the ongoing preliminary investigation.

In a phone interview, Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS that, “The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday.”

The Finnish Embassy in Abuja had confirmed Ekpa’s arrest to newsmen.

An official source said, “It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland.”

“According to information available to us, the image is verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper; in it, Ekpa is seen being escorted out of his home in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police”, the source further stated.

Prior to his eventual arrest and eventual release, Nigerians wordwide, have signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian Government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa.

He was belived to be the brain behind the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Ekpa, a former spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. The Biafra separatist group had repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home.

IPOB also threatened people to boycott the country’s general elections, which is slated for Saturday.