JUST IN: Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari, again, has met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, according to reliable sources.

Though the reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns, Naira scarcity, and other prevailing national issues.