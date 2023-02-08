Just in: Buhari meets Emefiele in Aso Rock after Supreme Court judgment

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The meeting is holding hours after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, ruled to stop the February 10 deadline for the validity of three old naira notes.

Recall that an interim injunction after an ex parte filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara state governments was granted by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling.

The apex court also held that the Federal Government and the apex bank must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of the hearing on February 15.

The outcome of the meeting is yet to be known but the visit by the apex bank chief is in connection to the ruling of the Supreme Court.