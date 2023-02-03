Just in: Buhari meets APC governors behind closed-door

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

The governors of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger are present in the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it will not be unconnected with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap policy and how to address the agitations that have greeted the policy.