Just in: Bandits storm Mosque, kill two, abduct many in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have killed two persons while several others were abducted in Niger state.

Those abducted were travelling in an open Canter lorry and were returning from the Friday Market in Rafi local government area of the state.

The lorry was also said to have been set ablaze after abducting the passengers.

The abducted persons include: men, women and children.

The whereabouts of the passengers are yet unknown as at the time of going to Press.

The incident occured in Tashar Amale in Rafi local government area of the state on Friday evening.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that besides the killing and abduction of the passengers, the bandits also stormed a Mosque and distrusted the ongoing Jumma prayers by shooting at the worshippers.

Some of the worshippers it was gathered also got wounded from the bullet wounds.

The bandits were said to have raided the town and some Communities in the area during which they were shooting at anybody they came across just as the villagers had to run for their lives during which two of them were gunned down.

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who confirmed the incident however said they were yet to confirm the actual number of people abducted by the bandits.

“There was actually an attack and abduction of passengers but we are yet to know the exact number of those killed and abducted,” the SSG declared.