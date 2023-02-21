Just in: Appeal Court affirms APC’s Oyebanji as Ekiti governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has affirmed Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the June 18th governorship election in the state.

Delivering the judgment, on Tuesday, a three-member panel of the court threw out the appeal filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, for lacking in merit, according to reports.

Details later…