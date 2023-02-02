Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Two people have been feared dead and over 40 others suspected to be trapped under the rubbles of a two storey suspended building which collapsed on Thursday at 7th Avenue, Gwarinpa in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

At least, seven people were said to have been rescued.

Director, Department of Development Control in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, confirmed the incident.

Emergency responders and security personnel have since cordoned off the premises as part of rescue operations.