Jonathan loses uncle

Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni. He was aged 87 years.



Elder Afeni, who died in Yenagoa at the weekend after a brief illness was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.



The former President has been in Bayelsa since last weekend when Mr. Afeni passed on to eternal glory.

Since then, Dr. Jonathan, his mother, and other family members have continued to receive sympathisers in their homes.



A statement by Jonathan’s media office quoted the former president as stating that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilling life.”



Describing the deceased as a forthright individual who promoted peace and unity in the community, Dr. Jonathan stressed that “Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise council.”



The burial has been scheduled for 23rd March, 2023 but details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family.