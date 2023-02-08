JOHESU/AHPA threatens strike, urges FG to meet demands

By Chioma Obinna

The Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals, JOHESU/AHPA weekend directed its States and Federal Health Institutions, FHIs chapters as well as its National Executive Council, NEC, to begin consultations on mobilising their members toward giving the Federal Government ultimatum to call its workers out on an industrial action should the Federal government failed to meet their impending demands.

The Unions disclosed this in a letter it addressed to the Minister of Health with reference number: HQ/JOHESU/FMoH/VOL.I/35, and dated 30th January, 2023.

The letter, signed by the Acting National Secretary, Comrade Matthew Ajurotu for the National Chairman, Josiah Biobelemoye, entitled: “Looming Industrial Action Over Non-Implementation of Adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) And Other Pending Demands” also further disclosed that the industrial action may hold within the first quarter of 2023 possibly before the Presidential elections if the Federal Government does not come up with unambiguous insight into how it will meet the lingering demands of JOHESU/AHPA some of which are almost a decade old now.

Stating its demands, JOHESU/AHPA notes with concern generating anxiety the current efforts of the Federal Government to effect a general review of all health workers on the CONHESS and the CONMESS, adding that, the effort might jeopardise the pre January 2, 2014 relativity in the wages of workers on the CONHESS and CONMESS because there have been adjustment at least on three occasions on the CONMESS without a corresponding increase contrary to the 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Federal Government and JOHESU

“We therefore demand that any salary review of Health Workers must take cognizance of factoring the 3 increments on CONMESS which we were not privileged to enjoy for sake of justice and equity.”

JOHESU/AHPA also noted with dissatisfaction the non-inclusion of its members on the Job Evaluation committee which are presently visiting the FHIs on a zonal basis.

They argued that it was apparent that the Job evaluation exercise was at the heart of the on-going salary review of health workers by the Federal Government.

“In 2019 the consent judgment of the National Industrial Court, NICN, Abuja, provided that members of JOHESU/AHPA must be entrenched as members of the Job Evaluation Committees anytime they visit the FHIs. This order of the NICN is apparently being violated in the current disposition of the FMoH.

“We therefore, call on the FMoH to immediately invite members of JOHESU/AHPA as part of the Job Evaluation Committees currently traversing the FHIs across the country.”

The letter reads in parts, “JOHESU/AHPA demands that the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) must come up with Schemes of Service for the cadre of all Health Professionals who have received approvals of the NUC for new curriculums and those that have received the approval of the OHCSF for Consultant Cadre.

“All such affected professionals and cadres must have these approvals in line with due process implemented fully to the letter as morale booster moving forward.

“JOHESU/AHPA calls on the FMoH to take its case for the implementation of new Retirement Age for health workers to 65 and that of Health Professionals Consultants to 70 years to the FEC to stem the tide of the unprecedented brain drain in the Health Sector.

“Similarly, we call on the Presidency to facilitate release of funds to cover payment of withheld salaries of JOHESU members at FMC, Owerri, JUTH, and LUTH, payment of omitted inducement and hazard allowances outstanding from 2022.

“Let it be on record sir that, the Federal Ministry of Health should be held responsible for any industrial dispute in the health sector due to the Ministry’s insensitivity and double standards in handling the CONHESS adjustment matter and other demands.

“The JOHESU/AHPA puts on record the sheer contempt with which the Salary Negotiating Teams of the Federal government at the FML&P, FMoH and the Presidential committee on Wages have treated the patriotic gestures of JOHESU/AHPA not embarking on industrial action for 5 years now.

“We do hope the various apparatus of the Federal Government will initiate a prompt intervention and response to checkmate the dark clouds gathering over the Health Sector in Nigeria before it is too late.”