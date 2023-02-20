Jobrole unveils flexible HR plans for SMEs businesses

By Etop Ekanem

Jobrole Consulting, Nigeria’s leading talent management company noted for its wide-ranging human resources solution for high business performance has unveiled the Jobrole Flexi HR Plan, designed to accelerate the activities of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The Jobrole Flexi HR Plan for SMEs is designed to assist small business owners in navigating common HR challenges while focusing on core business operations.

Speaking during a media interactive session in Lagos, Jobrole Consulting Limited’s CEO, Mr. Chigbo Okeke, said: “We are excited to introduce Jobrole Flexi HR plan to the Nigerian SME market. This is an outsourced HR management solution that assists start-ups and other small-to-medium-sized businesses in reducing operational issues such as staff identity risks, recruitment turnaround time, hiring costs, and developing HR policies for your organization.

“These HR activities are vital business functions, strategic to the operational success of all businesses. We help our clients carry out these tasks and get them done without a hitch, while they face their core business operations.

“Nigerian small businesses must prioritize building a comprehensive human resources programme into the company’s overall business strategy. This is critical to increasing their bottom line and capable of strengthening their organisation’s competitive advantage. Some Flexi HR deliverables include staff recruitment, onboarding and documentation, employee background checks, performance management, payroll management, and HR policies.”

He noted further that the essence of Jobrole’s Flexi HR plan is to justify that people are a strategic resource for every business. No matter how large or small a business is, there is always a need to use effective HR strategic planning techniques to manage the company’s resources and minimize human resources issues.

Okeke, therefore, counsels small business owners in Nigeria to take into account that the HR role is key to their operations. With the changing nature of the work environment in recent years, It is now very clear that the role of HR is very significant for small and bigger businesses. This is because the value one or a few employees add to the business’s performance is quite significant and immeasurable.

Flexi HR Plan is an integrated human resources and business solution designed to meet the administrative needs of Nigerian small businesses and help them grow from sole proprietorships to flourishing organizations with select employees and clientele lists. This introductory product originated from Jobrole Consulting Limited, a talent management company that offers innovative talent and business solutions to drive performance and acceleration.