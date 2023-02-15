Jay Newton announces return to music with new single “Your Grace”

Jay Newton announced his return to making music with a new single “YOUR GRACE”. The Nigerian born US based singer-songwriter, producer and minister premiered his first solo single in years today.

Newton describes the song which went live in the early hours of today February 16th, 2 days after Valentine’s as his love gift to all his fans and followers of his music worldwide.

Jay Newton stated, “I worked on the song with my brothers and Jack. Jack played on songs off of Stormzys recent album.”

“I made this song as a show of gratitude to God, to thank Him and to appreciate all my fans who have been supporting me from day one and especially during my time of transition from a secular artist to a minister”, he added.

EJ Newton f.k.a “Jay Newton” before his transition to gospel music, has worked with several major artists, producers and writers around the world including Major Lazer/ Walshy Fire, Ice Prince, Nonso Amadi, Konshens, and Vanessa Mdee etc.

YOUR GRACE was released under Newton’s Great Grace Music, the label arm of His Great Grace Ministries, and it has already been featured in several playlists on Apple Music and Spotify within hours of its official release.

The single is available for download and streaming on all music platforms.