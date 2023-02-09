Jandor, a cameraman not qualified to govern Lagos — Fashola

By Efosa Taiwo

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola has taken a swipe at the state PDP’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), saying he is a mere cameraman unqualified to be the governor of the state.

Recall Jandor was a cameraman to Fashola during his tenure as Lagos state governor, handling the camera during the governor’s event.

On Thursday, at the formal launch of Eko O ni baje 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat initiated by him, Fashola lashed out at Jandor, saying he did not have the quality to be governor of Lagos.

Fashola said: “Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even that was not enough.

“So just following a Governor being a cameraman (Jandor) and then watching me for eight years then you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready, come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready.

“That is why you will see that they are focusing on the 51 billion naira Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. Their party don’t see people, they don’t see the problem.”

Fashola urged members of APC to mobilize massively for the party to ensure the party wins the forthcoming election.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the credentials of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as incomparable, noting that Lagos would deliver the largest vote for APC.

“I want to thank our Minister and all those who have worked with him, especially his 10,000 foot soldiers. That five million votes will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, and that is why we truly believe in him. We will deliver the largest number for our Presidential candidate,” he said.