Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor dazzles for Ghana at African Revolution Tour

Senegal has possibly never seen such an encapsulating performance until Ghanaian musician, JJ Gonami, whose real name is Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor, stormed the West African nation recently for the AfricanMusic Revolution Tour at Dakar in Senegal.

The live music concert, which patrons across the continent attended, was held at the African Renaissance Monument. The event, which held on February 11, 2023, brought together some of the best artistes on the continent, with the lineup of Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor, Iba One, Mohammed VJ, Kayawoto, Paco Briz, Ntosh Gazi, Mr. Seed, Ngaaka Blinde, Mist Cash, Emma Cheruto, Rj the Dj, Dj Ylb, Dj Zeyna Senegal, and other African songwriters lighting the international event.

The African Music Revolution Tour is a revolutionary music concept that combines the most talented African artists, iconic venues in several different countries and state-of-the-art technology, which allows fans to enjoy incredible musical performances in real-life or virtually/digitally across multiple platforms, including the metaverse.

The event, headlined by Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor and other celebrity African songwriters, was staged by Lorenzo Art Music Entertainment and G3C label. It is a concept that combines the most talented African artistes, iconic venues in several different countries, and the state-of-the-art technology to tell the African story.

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor had ahead of the show, gave the Senegalese people a taste of what was to come during a live interview on live interview on VibeTV/Radio 102.3 FM, where he gave a performance of one of his several singles, “Abi”. He left his co-stars who were also at the studio nodding with approval to the quality of music.

“This is my first time in Senegal, Dakar is beautiful, lovely people, you know I love it. I’m a versatile artiste, I have Afrobeat songs and Afropop. Watch out for me on the stage,” JJ Gonami had said before his studio performance.

Thousands of fans trooped out to the main event and could not resist the exhilarating performance by Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor, who had them on their feet throughout his entire performance which witnessed persistent cheering of undiluted entertainment they got at the musical spectacle.

Ahead of Dakar hosting the first edition of the African music revolution tour, Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor ensured he documented his experience, from flying out of Ghana to Senegal, and meeting with Iba One; all of he posted he footage on his YouTube channel.