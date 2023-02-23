IWA built public toilet for Oke-Itoku Community

By Gabriel Olawale

As part of his continious efforts to bring succor to his people, the house of Assembly candidate in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) honourable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as (IWA) has again built a public toilet for his people in Oke-Itoku Community.

This development was conintaind in a statement made available to newsmen on wednesday by IWA Media Adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu.

According to him, the laudable project by honourable Igbaleye is to further brings succour to his constituents, while reassuring his people of quality

representation at the state level.

“I will make sure contributing to the growth of my constituency will always be my priority”, IWA assured his people.

This is even as the honourable went round his constituency, to enable him understand the needs of his people.

“I won’t stop my philanthropist gesture”, IWA stated.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary community, the community leader, Aruna Ayinla, applauded IWA for providing the public toilet, which he said would ease pressure.

“We pray that God Almighty would continue to bless you and provide for you always”, the community leader prayed.