I’ve no report of land grabbing on my table — Lalong

Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Citizens of Plateau State on Tuesday converged on the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos to commemorate this year’s Plateau Day and Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation, a day set aside to mark the 47th anniversary of the creation of the State as well as reflect on the past experiences that disrupted the peace of the State.

Speaking at the event, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said his heart is filled with joy that his administration has laid a solid foundation for peace, justice, equality, tolerance, and hospitality.

He said, “Today, the deep-seated level of mutual distrust, suspicion, and hate that once characterized social relations between people of different ethnoreligious backgrounds across Plateau State has greatly reduced to the barest minimum. This is a result of the hours, days, months, and years of work put in by the Plateau Peace Building Agency which we established, as well as the Inter-Religious Council that was also inaugurated with the top leadership of the Christian and Muslim faiths deeply involved.

“We have already sent a Bill to the State House of Assembly for the establishment of Ranching which will prohibit open grazing to tackle clashes between farmers and herders. Similarly, we passed and signed into law the Anti-Land Grabbing Law in 2020 to ensure that nobody is dispossessed of his land illegally. It is important to emphasize this because some people are making inciting statements alleging that some villages have been taken over by herdsmen in Plateau State and that the Government has not done anything about it. As Governor.

“I can say authoritatively that there is no report on my table that any village has been taken over by anyone. The Anti-Land Grabbing law provides that anyone whose land has been forcefully taken should write to me, his traditional ruler, Local Government Chairman, or elected representative, or even approach the court directly for redress. So far, no one or any community has done so…”

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar said the initiatives put in place by the Governor have galvanized the entire state and brought together people who are no longer looking at one another with suspicion, bitterness, and hatred.

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama said he was happy that the initiative taken many years ago has fully been implemented by the Plateau State Government under the leadership of Governor Lalong.

Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba described the event as one that vindicates Governor Lalong who has stood firm in persuading the citizens of the State to put behind them and look forward to a greater future.

Other guests including the Emir of Askira, Alh. Abdullahi Ibn Askirama II, Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, former Military Administrator of Plateau State Gen. Lawrence Onoja, former Governor Fidelis Tapgun, CAN General Secretary, PIDAN President, Chairman Inter-religious Council Prof. Pandam Yamsat, all commended the Governor for towing the path of peace and ensuring that criminals are not allowed to operate with impunity while reconciliation is going on.

Former Director General of the NTA Yakubu Ibn Mohammed speaking on behalf of Plateau glorious stars recalled his life while growing up in Jos and said the unfortunate events of the past have been detrimental to the image of the State but the Governor has done well to reverse the situation through inclusive leadership.

The Governor assisted by the special guests unveiled the Gazette for the creation of New Districts and Chiefdoms as well as the Plateau Anthem, logo, and symbol which were developed by Daps Dalyop Gwom.

The Governor also handed over 32 schools established by religious /voluntary organizations back to their original owners.

Catholic Archbishop of Jos Most Rev. Ishaya Audu appreciated the Plateau State Government for adhering to the yearnings of the people and doing the needful.