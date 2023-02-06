‘I’ve lived this all my life’, Ini Edo speaks on people questioning her source of wealth

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo did not hold back when criticising those who question her source of money, pointing fingers at peers in the entertainment business.

During her appearance as a guest on Tea With Tay podcast on Sunday, the Shanty Town actress and producer spilled a lot of secrets.

Edo elaborated on the subject, highlighting how depressing it is to talk about her personal experiences.

The actress also claims that while discussing actresses whose career in real life has been questioned, her name has frequently come up.

She said, “This is such a sad conversation, considering that you hear this narrative from people in the same industry, and I’m like this is why the people in our community don’t grow, we struggle because we are our own problem, yet we ask for change.

“I have lived this story all my life, from 2005 to 2007, I bought this truck. I was the only one who had it.

“I remember everyone started asking how I got it, and they made so much about it.”

The 42-year -old mother of one also explained her views on feminism and why she’s not one.

She claimed that she does not believe in the fight to take the throne from a man to become king.

In her words, “I’m not a feminist, being a feminist means different things to different people, I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality.”

“But I’m also very structured and I am raised in a certain way, I am raised to respect men, I am raised to value men. I want to be a woman but I also want to be able to be a queen, you can be a king, and I am a queen; I am just comfortable in being a queen,” she added.