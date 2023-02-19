Itsekiri urged to vote massively for Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Itsekiri have been enjoined to vote massively for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bola Tinubu at the general polls.

The trio of Chief Ayiri Emami, Prince Yemi Emiko and Sir Sunny Mene made the appeal yesterday in Warri , Delta state.

Assuring that a federal government led by Chief Tinubu as president will bring greater gains to Itsekiri communities they also drummed up similar support for the governorship bid of Senator Ovie OmoAgege in Delta state.

” When Chief Tinubu is there there will be roads to all our riverine communities. They should also vote for Senator Ovie OmoAgege when it is the governorship election. When you see the ballot papers you may see our party logo, the broom, that is where you vote.

“Chief Tinubu knows our pain, he is our inlaw. “

Prince Yemi Emiko and Sir Sunny Mene who are also chieftains of the APC in the state in their separate comments also called on Deltans to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s presidential candidate, Chief Tinubu.

“Chief Tinubu is a man who has built bridges across the country, we should all vote for him. He will take the country to greater heights. “Mene said.

“The presidential candidate of the APC ,Chief Tinubu has always identified with the pains of the people. And he is out to solve them as president so we should all vote for him.”, Prince Emiko said.