It’s time to reciprocate Eket people’s generousity— Umo Eno

Pastor Eno spoke at the Eket Stadium before a mammoth crowd when his campaign train touched down in the oil city of Akwa Ibom.

Although he hails from Uyo Senatorial District.

Pastor Eno has since 1995 when he relocated from Lagos to Akwa Ibom, made Eket his home base of his church and other business projects.

The respected monarch of Eket, Edidem ECD Abia, captured the feelings of Eket people when he told pastor Eno “your victory is our victory”.

Youth leaders including the former president of Afigh Iwaad Ekid and Chapter Chairman of PDP, Emmanuel Mbong, spoke in glowing terms about Pastor Eno and how he had impacted the lives of youths, men and women in Eket.

“This man standing here with us today is a good man. He is not a man who eats alone when others go hungry.I am one of the beneficiaries of his generosity,”Mbong said said to the applause of the crowd.

But it was Pastor Eno that spoke more of the goodness of Eket people to him.

“I have not come to Eket to campaign,”he began. “Eket has been my home in the last 25 years. It was Jacob that said I crossed this Jordan with just a staff in my hand and now I have become two bands. Like Jacob I came from Lagos by myself to Eket without anything, and I started from the scratch with nothing, no support except God. Today Royalty Group has become a household name. I thank the people of Eket for giving me a chance, for believing in me, for creating the environment for me to thrive and to flourish,” Eno said.

But Pastor Eno said though he has impacted Eket community in the past, the best is yet to come.

“Today, we have employed people in this land; we have helped the economy of this land, we have supported growth of this land, we have one of her biggest facilities in this land. And it has pleased God to take me from the land of Eket and give me to the land of Akwa Ibom. That same God that saw me at the back end of life and brought me Eket in the last 25 years, and we have built companies, we have built industries, we have employed people, can expand it and turn Akwa Ibom into an entrepreneurial state. That is why God brought me to Eket”.

“And so for the Eket people, for all your accommodation, for all your tolerance, for all your care for me and my family in the last 25 years, it’s your payback time.

That’s all I can say to you today. You gave me land. You supported my businesses. You stood by me. You did not drive me away. Now God has brought me to where I am today. I want to say to Eket. Hear me and hear me well,this is your payback time.

“For starters, the governor has given us a stadium here. That stadium needs an international size swimming pool. That Stadium needs a squash court.

That stadium needs a basketball court. In short, the first Sports Academy in this State will be built in Eket”.