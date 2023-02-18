ITF moves to curb unemployment, poverty among Nigerians

Joseph Ari

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Industrial Training Fund, ITF, has developed and validated a framework to institutionalize the National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System, NATS, to curb the soaring unemployment and poverty in the country.

The Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari who disclosed the framework was launched two weeks ago, called on the staff of the organization to continue to contribute their quota in ensuring that the ITF fulfills its mandate and lifts citizens out of poverty.

Addressing the staff on Friday during the 2022 annual performance review meeting with the theme: National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System, NATS: A pathway to job and wealth creation, held at the ITF headquarters in Jos, he stated that if the NATS is faithfully implemented, it has the potential to “drastically reduce unemployment, allow the youths to earn income while learning and enhance eligibility for finance and other forms of assistance while on training.”

His words, “… despite the challenging times, the Fund still recorded marked achievements in most of its key result areas which are promoting training consciousness, encouraging training, providing training in management, technical and entrepreneurial skill, standardizing and certifying training, managing and administering SIWES and special interventions amongst others.

“The Fund was able to meet and even surpass its targets in the implementation of special skills intervention programmes, where we trained over 50,000 Nigerians across the country as against the 17,000 that were trained in the preceding year… our most telling achievement of the year 2022 are the successes we recorded in our efforts to institutionalize the NATS…

“The history of apprenticeship in Nigeria cannot be told without recognizing the pioneering efforts of the ITF through the introduction of the SIWES in 1973… with soaring unemployment and poverty, which according to the NBS is over 33% and 63% respectively, the Fund refocused its policy direction on NATS to escalate skills acquisition for prosperity, job creation, and wealth creation…

“NATS can engage a sizable number of youths since it does not require formal education as a prerequisite. A functional NATS will ensure a structured approach to skills acquisition and certification leading to an increase in the number of MSMEs and the expansion of existing ones, a reduction in unemployment, underemployment, social vices, and crime rates, and an improvement in the quality of services of technicians and craftsmen.”

He urged the staff to discuss frankly as they identify “areas the ITF is falling short of optimal performance, why the Fund has not been able to achieve optimal performance in those areas and what could be done to improve performance in such areas” and about NATS, they should discuss how to sustain the momentum so that Nigerians can fully benefit from it.

Sir Ari assured of his commitment to ensuring that the ITF remains a leader in the HRD sector and he will continue to provide credible leadership that will inspire staff for the continued growth of the ITF.