Islamic cleric tasks Muslims on noble character

An Abuja-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday emphasised the need for Muslims to exhibit good character in dealings with all human beings regardless of their social status in the society.

Al-Yolawi, who is the Chief Imam of Nurul Yaqeen Jumma’at Mosque Life Camp Abuja, gave the advice while delivering his Jumma’at sermon titled,” the Significance of Good Manners in Islam.”



The cleric said that good character would be the heaviest righteous deed to be placed on a person’s scale of deeds on the day of judgement.



According to him, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)said no deed would be placed on the scale of deeds on the day of judgement will be heavier than good character.



Al-Yolawi added: “Indeed, a person with good character will attain the rank of those with a good record of voluntary fasts and prayers.



” It is one of the deeds that leads people to enter paradise the most.



“When the Prophet was asked about which act leads people to enter paradise the most, he replied, piety and good character.”



Al-Yolawi said that perfection of noble character was one of the most important objectives of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) mission to the world.



He said: “The Prophet Muhammad once declared I have been sent to perfect noble character.

“This statement makes it clear that one of the reasons behind the Prophet’s mission was to elevate and perfect the moral character of the individual and society.



“Noble character is part and parcel of belief when asked about the best of the believers, the Prophet replied that they are those who have the best characters and manners.



” In fact, the Qur’an uses the comprehensive Arabic word birr to refer to faith. As the Qur’an stated righteousness (birr) does not lie in turning your faces during prayer to the East or to the West.

“Rather, those with true devoutness are the ones who believe in Allah, the Last Day, the angels, the Book and the Prophets.”



According to Al-Yolawi every time Allah commands the believers to perform an act of worship, He draws their attention to its moral significance or its positive effect on the individual and society.



The cleric said: “Examples of this are numerous and include the followings; the prayer: “ establish the prayer, for the prayer restrains from shameful and unjust deeds.”



Al-Yolawi also said the Muslim faithful pay the obligatory charity payment, Zakkat from their wealth to purify and cleanse themselves with the act.



He added: “Besides showing kindness and giving comfort to people, zakaat refines benefactor’s character and purges it from evil practices.



” Indeed, noble character characterised muslims’ relationship with all members of society: There is no difference whatsoever between rich and poor, black and white, Arab and non-Arab, or a prince and a pauper.



” Allah commands us to show kindness and courtesy to everyone without exception, for justice, kindness and mercy are aspects of good character which a muslim observes in his words and deeds with Muslims and non-Muslims alike.



” A Muslim ought to embody good character traits as a means to call others to this great religion of Islam and noble character is not confined only to human beings.”