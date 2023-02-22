Isashi residents salute Sanwo-Olu over drainage construction

By Clifford Ndujihe

Residents of Oluwaseyi, James Kunle and Olatunbosun streets in Isashi, Iba LCDA of Lagos State have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for saving them from menace of recurring flood.

The State Government has constructed a drainage channel that de-flooded the three streets which fall into Ori-Ofe CDA and Light Estate CDA.

Known as Tubosun/ Oluwaseyi Street Drainage at Isashi, Iba LCDA, Lagos, the drainage channel and a bridge-like culvert were constructed by Salat Nigeria Limited.

Commending Sanwo-Olu for coming to the aid of the area, Mr.

Oliseh Dike, the chairman of Light Estate, said: “We are very happy and thank the Lagos State Government for this project. We now have good environment, no more water on the street, our properties now have more value.”

Also speaking, Mr. Chijioke Daddio, a landlord in James Kunle Street, said: “Lagos State Government has done a great innovation in Lagos state and our community.

It has brought development to our areas. The issues of water logging is now a thing of past. Kudos to Lagos State government.”

Speaking in like manner, a landlord in Olatunbosun Street, Mr Olatubosun Yaqub,who is supervisor for Agriculture, Community Affairs and Social Services, Iba LCDA, said

Governor Sanwo-Olu has performed tremendously well in terms of urban renewal and infrastructural development.

“The entire residents of Olatubosun Street are grateful to our performing government for providing drainage that eradicated flood that made life difficult for the residents of this particular area. We will remain grateful to Mr Governor and pleadge our total support to your government at all times.”

In like manner, another landlord at Olatunbosun Street, Major Prophet Ernest Chisom, said: “To be honest with you, the state government did a very enormous and gigantic job. I so much cherished the effort of Honorable Olatubosiun for his efforts in making sure the drainage construction job is put in place, God bless him for allowing God to use him.”