Ireland-based Nigerian needs €40,000 for Parkinson’s Disease treatment

Mrs Yvonne Agba-Mefor and her husband, Mr. Paul Mefor, who are based in Ireland, have sent out an SOS, as they need €40,000 for his Parkinson’s Disease treatment.



Mrs Agba-Mefor, daughter of Prof. P. C. Agba, called on public-spirited individuals to come to their aid, as her husband has been afflicted with the ailment for 10 years.



She said: “His treatment in Ireland has not stopped the progression of the disease, hence his current quest for alternative, but promising STEM CELL treatment at the SWISS MEDICA XXI CENTURY Medical Facility, in Switzerland.”



She said the bill for this treatment would cost up to €40,000 and that they do not have such amount.

“We welcome whatever assistance you my beautiful people can render no matter how small, we welcome it and really really appreciate it.



“God bless you all as you do this for Paul. We know it can be done,” Yvonne added.



A GoFundMe page, and other means of contributing, has set up for the purpose as seen below:



Paul Mefor Stem-CELL treatment appeal. https://gofund.me/0680692e

For Euro, make donations to: Chisome Mefor

IE09AIBK9313731038q1056 AIBKIE2D

Naira donations: 0066277681, Access Bank. Marcel Ekwueme.

According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.



Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand.

Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.



The Clinic added that the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, your face may show little or no expression. Your arms may not swing when you walk. Your speech may become soft or slurred.



Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as your condition progresses over time.



