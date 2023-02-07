IPMAN withdraws earlier directive to suspend operations

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has withdrawn the directives on suspension of operations and directed its members nationwide to ignore the earlier directives.

The IPMAN National President, Chinedu Okoronkwo gave the directive in a statement through the IPMAN Kano Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam on Tuesday.



Danmalam said the directive followed the meeting held between the management of the NNPCL, IPMAN National leadership and other stakeholders where the NNPCL promised to give marketers fuel directly.

He said the meeting which was at the instance of the NNPCL, was aimed at finding a lasting solutions to the current fuel scarcity in the country.



Recall that the IPMAN chairman in Borno State, Mohammed Kuluwa had earlier directed members to suspend all operations in addition to suspending payments ordering products from source until further notice.

Danmalam said the reason behind the Kuluwa’s directive was because they (Marketers) bought the products at a very high cost because they were not getting the products from Private Depots.

“Following the meeting, the NNPCL has promised to give IPMAN the products directly and also directed Petroleum Tanker Drivers to stop the collection of the N2 levy,” Danmalam quoted the National President as saying.



He restated the commitment of the union to continue transporting the product to all states across the country so as to end the current scarcity of products.



He said Okoronkwo used the occasion to caution members of the union not to allow themselves to be used by politicians in order to achieve their selfish interest.



“I want to appeal to our members not to allow politicians to use them for their selfish interest, especially now that the general election is around the corner,” Danmalam said.



According to him, IPMAN would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the nooks and crannies of the country.



The IPMAN National President also commended the Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited under the leadership of Mele Kyari for his commitment to end the current fuel crisis in the country.