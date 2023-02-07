IPMAN orders members in Borno to suspend operations, close filling stations

By Biodun Busari

The Borno State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to suspend all operations.

According to a Tuesday statement signed by IPMAN chairman in the state, Mohammed Kuluwu, the marketers were also commanded to suspend the payment of ordering products from the source until further notice.

IPMAN said the decision was taken based on “the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at lost (sic) and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price (sic) on our side.”

Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of petrol since late last year, and all efforts of the federal government and its agencies to resolve the issue have been futile.