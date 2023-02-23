Int’l Police Chaplain USA opens window for new membership in Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc., USA, Nigeria Commandment, has stated that forms for new membership into the USA security organization, Nigeria Commandment, is out for pick up by interested Nigerians.

The Deputy Commandant, Samson Adeoseun made this known in a press conference held at Kapital Klub, Asokoro in Abuja on Monday the 20th of February, 2023 while addressing journalists on its role as election observer.

Earlier, the National Commandant, Blessing Akinlosotu while speaking on the election observation said, Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/Houses of Assembly elections, the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc., USA, has deployed its members from 13 countries as election observers in Nigeria.

According to the body, its members were drawn from Togo, Haiti, Denmark, Burkina Faso, USA, Pakistan, Niger Republic, Cameroun, Ivory Coast, Central Africa Republic, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)said in a letter dated January 13, 2023, confirmed the participation of the body as an election observer in the country.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director of the African Affairs of the body, Colonel Johanness Makuovia, said the body was determined to contribute its quota to the credible and peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Makuovia, a Togolese, noted that the accreditation of 26 international observers by INEC is a testimony of the electoral umpire’s readiness to conduct a violence-free election.

Also speaking, the National Commandant, International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc, USA, Nigeria office, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, said the group is committed to the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.

Akinlosotu, who noted that the group would support the government and Nigerians to have a peaceful poll, and commended INEC for its preparedness for a credible poll.

On his part, the Deputy National Commandant, International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc, USA, Nigeria office, Dr. Raymond Edoh, said the body would observe elections in the 36 States of the federation including the Federal Capital.

He pledged that the body would ensure strict enforcement of the law and order during and after the elections, and called on Nigerian electorates to be law-abiding.