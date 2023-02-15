Insurgency: Stakeholders brainstorm on nat’l humanitarian action plan

*As FG says many areas in N/East are contaminated with explosive devices

STAKEHOLDERS in the humanitarian sector on Wednesday intensified efforts aimed at resettling people displaced by terrorism and insurgency in the country, especially the North East, through clearance of explosive ordinance.

This came on the heels of the revelation by the federal government that many areas in the North East have been contaminated with explosive devices, threatening the safe return of displaced persons to their original homes.

Speaking variously at the Humanitarian Mine Action Stakeholders inaugural meeting in Abuja, the participants, demanded immediate

enthronement of sound humanitarian action plans in the country, through the establishment of the National Mines Action Centre.

The Coordinator of, the Humanitarian Mine Action Committee, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu, speaking on the threats of explosive ordinances in Nigeria, quoted the report of the United Nations Mine Action Service which says since 2016,755 civilians have been killed and 1,321 injured by an explosive ordinance-an average rate of more than one civilian every day.

Recalling that,”,Most recently,on 25 July 2022, eight persons were killed by explosive ordinance in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State as they were scavenging for scrap metal”,he said 550 explosive incidents have been recorded from January to December 2022, with Borno State being most affected.

“In this period,472 people were killed or injured (excluding NSAGs), including 61 civilian death and 188 civilian injuries. Of note: Increased use of victim-operated improvised explosive devices (IED) (landmines of improvised nature)-targeting main supply routes and frequently used paths.

“Nigeria had the second highest number of IED incidents globally,”he said.

Sadeeq,who explained that the threats posed by the explosive ordinance have been documented in several national and international documents,said “the Buhari plan made humanitarian mine action a priority area and to identified explosive ordinance risks as one of the challenges of return and prolonged displacement and had identified 38 targeted local government areas as directly affected by violent destructions and are contaminated by various types of explosive ordinances while many of the communities reclaimed from insurgents through the successful advancement of the Nigerian military have been identified as booby-trapped with land mines and unexploded bombs.”

Also speaking,the Director, Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Grams Ali, said as both the federal and state governments in the North East begin the process of returning, resettling and reintegrating and rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and refugees to long-abandoned settlements, roads, farmlands, schools and children’s playgrounds, one inevitable potential danger was the threat of different kinds of explosive ordinances, EOs.

“These forgotten dangers remain active long after the war has ended and remain a big challenge as their presence limits access to arable land for agricultural production (essential for food security), restricts freedom of movement (critical for protection) and hinders early recovery,” he said.

According to him, “The potential danger of explosive ordinance to civilians in the North East, as well as the need for a National Humanitarian Mine Action Plan, has been captured in several policy documents but yet to be implemented.”

All the speakers at the event while noting that Nigeria was a state party to four treaties and conventions related to explosive ordinances and humanitarian mine action, said each of the treaties or conventions places certain roles and responsibilities of the federal government of Nigeria and on Nigeria as a responsible member of the international community.